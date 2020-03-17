SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Fair Isaac Corp After 5.07% Loss

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $213.33 to a high of $245.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $238.04 on volume of 140,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Fair Isaac Corphas traded in a range of $213.33 to $436.69 and are now at $228.49. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

