SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Facebook Inc-A After 1.61% Loss

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $212.50 to a high of $213.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $216.11 on volume of 6.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Facebook Inc-A on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $190.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Facebook Inc-A have risen 14.5%. We continue to monitor FB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Facebook Inc-A have traded between a low of $142.52 and a high of $222.75 and are now at $214.82, which is 51% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.