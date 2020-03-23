SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp After 6.32% Loss

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.11 to a high of $32.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.23 on volume of 19.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Exxon Mobil Corphas traded in a range of $30.11 to $83.49 and are now at $30.67. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.38% lower and 6% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Exxon Mobil Corp on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $67.97. Since that call, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp have fallen 51.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.