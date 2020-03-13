MySmarTrend
SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Expeditors Intl After 1.19% Loss

Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.36 to a high of $65.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $63.00 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Expeditors Intl and will alert subscribers who have EXPD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Expeditors Intl has traded in a range of $61.98 to $81.64 and is now at $61.72, -0% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

