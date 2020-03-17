SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Expedia Inc After 1.12% Loss

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.63 to a high of $55.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.56 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Expedia Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $99.26. Since that call, shares of Expedia Inc have fallen 44.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Expedia Inchas traded in a range of $49.63 to $144.00 and are now at $56.22. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 2.54% lower over the past week, respectively.