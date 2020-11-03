SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Etsy Inc After 6.61% Loss

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.95 to a high of $56.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.23 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Etsy Inc has traded in a range of $39.76 to $73.35 and is now at $54.14, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Etsy Inc and will alert subscribers who have ETSY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.