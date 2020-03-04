MySmarTrend
SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Equity Residenti After 2.33% Loss

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:53pm
By Nick Russo

Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.50 to a high of $55.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.88 on volume of 788,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Equity Residenti has traded in a range of $49.62 to $89.55 and is now at $53.03, 7% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Equity Residenti. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Equity Residenti in search of a potential trend change.

