SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Enova Internatio After 1.70% Loss

Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.34 to a high of $23.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.92 on volume of 81,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Enova Internatio have traded between a low of $19.40 and a high of $31.95 and are now at $22.58, which is 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

