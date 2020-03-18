SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Emerson Elec Co After 9.97% Loss

Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.76 to a high of $44.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.44 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Emerson Elec Co on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $74.48. Since that call, shares of Emerson Elec Co have fallen 36.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Emerson Elec Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.38 and the current low of $40.76 and are currently at $42.46 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.