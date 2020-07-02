SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Eastman Chemical After 1.91% Loss

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.33 to a high of $73.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.81 on volume of 289,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eastman Chemical have traded between a low of $61.22 and a high of $86.18 and are now at $72.48, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eastman Chemical and will alert subscribers who have EMN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.