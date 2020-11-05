SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Dte Energy Co After 2.52% Loss

Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $97.43 to a high of $100.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $98.48 on volume of 303,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dte Energy Co on March 25th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $90.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Dte Energy Co have risen 12.1%. We continue to monitor DTE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Dte Energy Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.67 and a 52-week low of $71.21 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $98.71 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.