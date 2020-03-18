SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Dr Horton Inc After 10.66% Loss

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.61 to a high of $30.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.05 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Dr Horton Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $27.61 and a high of $62.54 and are now at $27.81. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.