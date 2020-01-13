SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Domino'S Pizza After 1.06% Loss

Domino'S Pizza (:DPZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $285.68 to a high of $290.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $287.10 on volume of 135,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Domino'S Pizza share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $302.05 and a 52-week low of $220.90 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $286.04 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% higher and 0.93% higher over the past week, respectively.