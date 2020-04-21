SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Dominion Energy After 2.84% Loss

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.37 to a high of $78.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $78.03 on volume of 826,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dominion Energy and will alert subscribers who have D in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dominion Energy have traded between a low of $57.79 and a high of $90.14 and are now at $77.16, which is 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.