SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Dexcom After 5.01% Loss

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $224.33 to a high of $236.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $228.81 on volume of 624,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dexcom have traded between a low of $57.68 and a high of $242.14 and are now at $232.80, which is 304% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dexcom on October 7th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $159.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Dexcom have risen 48.4%. We continue to monitor DXCM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.