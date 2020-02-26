SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Devon Energy Co After 1.57% Loss

Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.51 to a high of $17.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.27 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Devon Energy Cohas traded in a range of $17.51 to $35.39 and are now at $17.48. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

