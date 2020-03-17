SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Dentsply Sirona After 6.91% Loss

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.82 to a high of $36.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.00 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Dentsply Sirona share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $33.82 and a high of $60.87 and are now at $33.86. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

