SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Delta Air Li After 9.78% Loss

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.23 to a high of $34.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.46 on volume of 11.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delta Air Li have traded between the current low of $31.23 and a high of $63.44 and are now at $34.61. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

