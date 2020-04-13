SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Deere & Co After 5.25% Loss

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $140.69 to a high of $142.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $142.61 on volume of 724,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Deere & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $181.99 and a 52-week low of $106.14 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $138.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.