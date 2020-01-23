SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Deere & Co After 1.27% Loss

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $169.26 to a high of $170.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $172.39 on volume of 358,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Deere & Co has traded in a range of $132.68 to $180.48 and is now at $169.69, 28% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

