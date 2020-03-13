SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Deckers Outdoor After 7.42% Loss

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $121.14 to a high of $139.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $133.93 on volume of 301,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Deckers Outdoor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $110.87 and a high of $203.19 and are now at $121.38, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Deckers Outdoor on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $185.49. Since that call, shares of Deckers Outdoor have fallen 29.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.