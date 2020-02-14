SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Cvs Health Corp After 2.15% Loss

Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.30 to a high of $72.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.64 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cvs Health Corp have traded between a low of $51.77 and a high of $77.03 and are now at $70.44, which is 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

