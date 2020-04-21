SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Cummins Inc After 3.13% Loss

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $142.48 to a high of $144.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $143.07 on volume of 600,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cummins Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $186.62 and a 52-week low of $101.03 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $142.22 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

