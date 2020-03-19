SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Crown Castle Int After 3.68% Loss

Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $127.25 to a high of $138.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $135.03 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Crown Castle Int has traded in a range of $119.81 to $168.75 and is now at $133.22, 11% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Crown Castle Int and will alert subscribers who have CCI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.