SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Cree Inc After 8.43% Loss

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.55 to a high of $49.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $49.46 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cree Inc have traded between a low of $40.46 and a high of $69.21 and are now at $46.24, which is 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cree Inc and will alert subscribers who have CREE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.