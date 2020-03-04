SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Corning Inc After 2.78% Loss

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.51 to a high of $18.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.73 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Corning Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.61. Since that call, shares of Corning Inc have fallen 32.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Corning Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.44 and a high of $35.34 and are now at $18.31, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.