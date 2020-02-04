SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Constellation-A After 5.44% Loss

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.72 to a high of $127.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $135.52 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Constellation-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Constellation-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Constellation-A have traded between a low of $104.28 and a high of $214.48 and are now at $130.18, which is 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.