SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Constellation-A After 3.59% Loss

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.10 to a high of $162.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $161.46 on volume of 410,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Constellation-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $158.10 and a high of $214.48 and are now at $159.39. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.