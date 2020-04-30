SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Consol Energy After 1.48% Loss

Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.36 to a high of $10.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.49 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Consol Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.19 and a 52-week low of $4.26 and are now trading 149% above that low price at $10.59 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.4%.

