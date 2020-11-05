SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Cons Edison Inc After 1.70% Loss

Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.46 to a high of $74.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.88 on volume of 715,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cons Edison Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.10 and a 52-week low of $62.03 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $72.92 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cons Edison Inc on April 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $81.88. Since that call, shares of Cons Edison Inc have fallen 9.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.