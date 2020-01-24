SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Conn'S Inc After 4.25% Loss

Conn'S Inc (:CONN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.11 to a high of $9.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.55 on volume of 536,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Conn'S Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.11 and a high of $27.57 and are now at $9.23. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Conn'S Inc on November 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.32. Since that call, shares of Conn'S Inc have fallen 58.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.