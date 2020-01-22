SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Concho Resources After 1.41% Loss

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $86.86 to a high of $87.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $88.99 on volume of 461,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Concho Resources on October 30th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Concho Resources have risen 25.4%. We continue to monitor CXO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Concho Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.53 and a 52-week low of $61.37 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $86.92 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 0.85% higher over the past week, respectively.