SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Conagra Brands I After 2.63% Loss

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.18 to a high of $33.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.52 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Conagra Brands I on November 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.41. Since that recommendation, shares of Conagra Brands I have risen 14.0%. We continue to monitor CAG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Conagra Brands I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.81 and a high of $35.59 and are now at $32.99, 59% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.