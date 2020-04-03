SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Comerica Inc After 3.65% Loss

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.76 to a high of $51.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.89 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comerica Inc have traded between the current low of $48.76 and a high of $87.80 and are now at $49.07. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Comerica Inc and will alert subscribers who have CMA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.