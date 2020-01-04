SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Comcast Corp-A After 4.45% Loss

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.78 to a high of $33.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.41 on volume of 9.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comcast Corp-A on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.96. Since that call, shares of Comcast Corp-A have fallen 21.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comcast Corp-A have traded between a low of $31.71 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $32.84, which is 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.