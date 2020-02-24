SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Comcast Corp-A After 2.07% Loss

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.82 to a high of $46.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.50 on volume of 6.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Comcast Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have CMCSA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Comcast Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.74 and a 52-week low of $37.44 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $44.86 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.