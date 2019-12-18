SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Coherus Bioscien After 2.15% Loss

Coherus Bioscien (NASDAQ:CHRS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.96 to a high of $18.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.10 on volume of 169,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coherus Bioscien have traded between a low of $8.34 and a high of $23.80 and are now at $18.18, which is 118% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

