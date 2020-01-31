SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Cognizant Tech-A After 2.18% Loss

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.05 to a high of $62.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.57 on volume of 757,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cognizant Tech-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $56.73 and a high of $74.85 and are now at $62.10, 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.