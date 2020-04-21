SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The After 2.73% Loss

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.26 to a high of $46.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.31 on volume of 13.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.13 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coca-Cola Co/The and will alert subscribers who have KO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.