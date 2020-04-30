SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Clovis Oncology After 5.49% Loss

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.59 to a high of $8.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.88 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Clovis Oncology share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.69 and a 52-week low of $2.93 and are now trading 164% above that low price at $7.74 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

