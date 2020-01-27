SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Citigroup Inc After 2.86% Loss

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.85 to a high of $76.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $77.64 on volume of 6.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Citigroup Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.05 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $76.32, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Citigroup Inc on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $71.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Citigroup Inc have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor C for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.