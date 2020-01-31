SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Citigroup Inc After 2.51% Loss

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.59 to a high of $76.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $75.73 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Citigroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.11 and a 52-week low of $60.05 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $75.49 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.