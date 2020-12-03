SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Citigroup Inc After 13.68% Loss

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.34 to a high of $46.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.02 on volume of 21.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Citigroup Inchas traded in a range of $43.34 to $83.11 and are now at $44.37. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 2.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.