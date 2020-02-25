SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Citigroup Inc After 1.12% Loss

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.62 to a high of $73.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $73.10 on volume of 6.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Citigroup Inc has traded in a range of $60.05 to $83.11 and is now at $71.49, 19% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.