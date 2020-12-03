SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Cisco Systems After 6.53% Loss

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.00 to a high of $34.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.29 on volume of 15.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cisco Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.26 and the current low of $33.00 and are currently at $34.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

