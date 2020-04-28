SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Cincinnati Fin After 12.26% Loss

Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.27 to a high of $77.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $77.22 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cincinnati Fin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $118.50 and a 52-week low of $65.69 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $73.02 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

