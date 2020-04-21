MySmarTrend
SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Cigna Corp After 3.66% Loss

Written on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 12:55pm
By Nick Russo

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $183.05 to a high of $188.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $183.25 on volume of 615,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cigna Corp have traded between a low of $118.50 and a high of $224.64 and are now at $182.06, which is 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cigna Corp and will alert subscribers who have CI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

