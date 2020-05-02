SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Chipotle Mexican After 2.67% Loss

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $853.10 to a high of $893.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $865.00 on volume of 483,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Chipotle Mexican share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $893.02 and a 52-week low of $519.09 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $861.20 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chipotle Mexican and will alert subscribers who have CMG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.