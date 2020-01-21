SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Children'S Place After 1.93% Loss

Children'S Place (:PLCE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.58 to a high of $64.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $64.52 on volume of 184,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Children'S Place has traded in a range of $53.62 to $116.84 and is now at $63.50, 18% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Children'S Place on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $77.29. Since that call, shares of Children'S Place have fallen 16.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.