SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Charter Commun-A After 8.54% Loss

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $397.44 to a high of $416.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $413.66 on volume of 633,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Charter Commun-A has traded in a range of $336.04 to $546.54 and is now at $412.69, 23% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.